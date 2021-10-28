Cleveland Talker Passes

iHeart’s WTAM-AM in Cleveland announced on Thursday that host Mike Trivisonno has passed away. Trivisonno was 74 years old.

Trivisonno, a Cleveland native, began his talk radio career in 1986. Since his days as “Mr. Know-it-All,” Triv has been voted “Best Talk Show Host” by Scene Magazine and The Achievement in Radio Awards. The Cleveland Plain Dealer named him the “Voice of Cleveland,” Cleveland Magazine named him “One of Cleveland’s Fifty Most Interesting People,” and he was a 2003 NAB Marconi finalist for “Personality of the Year.”

Triv proudly raised over $5 million dollars for local charities during his career, including Coats for Kids, whom he hosted his annual “Vegas Show Benefit” in support of. Although “The Voice of Cleveland” has been silenced, his impact on Cleveland will be felt and heard for years to come.