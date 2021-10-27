Williams Named Good Karma Chicago Manager 

Good Karma Brands has named company veteran Keith Williams their manager for ESPN Chicago. He replaces Mike Thomas who was hired by Audacy to run their Boston market.

Williams, VP and partner at Good Karma is a twenty-two-year veteran of the company and has spent time managing five of its markets over his career, in addition to his responsibilities in the home office.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at ESPN 1000 and work with the talented group of teammates and loyal partners we have in Chicago,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to furthering Good Karma’s track record as a best-in-class operator of world class brands to ESPN Chicago and can’t wait to get started.”

Williams joined Good Karma Brands in 1999 and has since held many leadership roles across the organization, as General Manager of ESPN Cleveland, General Manager of ESPN Madison, management of the company’s Mid Atlantic ESPN digital markets, and most recently, Market Manager of ESPN Madison.