The Compass Tesh Relationship Goes On

TeshMedia has signed a multi-year extension with Compass Media Networks to continue in its role as the exclusive advertising sales rep for its portfolio of radio assets. Tesh said Compass does an incredible job for his company.

The tesh portfolio includes: the Daily John Tesh Radio Show a/k/a Intelligence for Your Life, The Best of the John Tesh Radio Show, Intelligence for Your Health with Connie Sellecca, The Weekend Show with John Tesh and Gib Gerard and Intelligence for Your Life Minute, as well as Intelligence For Your Life: The Podcast.

“Our goal for the past 20 years has been to generate unique ways to integrate our sponsors with our daily intelligence,” said John Tesh. “Our partners at Compass Media Networks do an incredible job of using the authority we have with our affiliates and loyal fans to super-serve our advertising sponsors.” Connie Sellecca added, “Whether it’s Intelligence for your Health or any of our other properties, listeners trust us and they know that the advice we provide is supported by solid data and research.”

“We are thrilled that John, Connie and Gib have the faith in Compass Media Networks to continue to represent their incredible portfolio of audio assets.” stated Peter Kosann, CEO and Founder of Compass Media Networks, “We have enjoyed our relationship over the past three years and look forward to continuing to work with one of the preeminent names in our business.”