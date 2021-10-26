Kobe Joins WURV Richmond

Anthony “Kobe” Fargo will host mornings on 103.7 Your Variety. He joins SummitMedia from 94.1 The Zone in Rochester, NY.

“My family and I are thrilled for this next chapter in my career. I’m a firm believer in content being the ultimate currency in our industry, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to wake up RVA ever morning,” said Fargo.

“Kobe has a rich and diverse radio background, perfectly matched with our core demo,” said Dave Symonds, OM. “Our entire team is already excited to welcome Kobe and all of Richmond is next!”