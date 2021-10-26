The Bull Houston Adds Co-Host

Erik Scott Smith is joining 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) in Houston. Smith will join ‘The Morning Bullpen’ with co-hosts George and Mo.

“There’s one thing that I’ve already learned about Texas – everyone is so nice here,” said Smith. “I am ready and anxious to join the talented, dedicated team at The Bull. I already feel at home and can’t wait to crack the mic. It’s really an honor for me.”

Prior to joining Audacy, Erik Scott Smith had been a personality and executive producer of ‘The Heidi & Frank Show,’ in Los Angeles for more than 13 years.