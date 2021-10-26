Ralphie Aversa Has A New Boss

Ralphie Aversa has joined WWZY/WBHX 107.1 The Boss Monmouth-Ocean. Aversa will handle weekend swing shifts and part-time air work.

“Ralphie is a 21st century super jock; he’s plugged in with great content on air, on socials and digital,” said Robby Bridges, PD. “He’s a pro and fun to listen to every time he’s before a mic. I’m thrilled to work with him again and have him join our outstanding on air team!”

“I’m really thankful to Robby Bridges for bringing me aboard 107.1 The Boss,” said Aversa. “I love working with Robby because he’s a programmer who looks to elevate his colleagues and create a sound for the station that’s both big and local. Looking forward to chatting with friends new and old down the Shore.”

Bridges and Aversa previously worked together at both WPLJ and at country WOKQ/Portsmouth