Paris Hilton, London Audio and iHeartMedia are working on a podcast series focusing on what has become known as “the troubled teen industry”. Hilton has been at the forefront of creating legislation that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens in Utah.

“For 20 years, I lived silently with the memories, and the trauma, from my experience at Provo Canyon School. This past year, thousands of survivors like me have shared their stories, helping to bring into public view what so many of us have locked up,” said Hilton. “Provo Canyon School will not be able to hide behind the abuse they’ve caused survivors any longer. I am so proud to be producing Trapped in Treatment and can’t wait to take you on this audio journey.”

Hosted by Caroline Cole and Rebecca Mellinger, ‘Trapped In Treatment’ will use personal accounts with historical details and expert opinions to look at what really happens at behavior modification centers and how the troubled teen industry industry has flourished for so long. Cole is a survivor of a lock-down behavior modification facility. Mellinger is Hilton’s Impact Producer, who is working with Hilton to reform the industry through policy change, public awareness and mental health support.

Trapped In Treatment will debut in 2022