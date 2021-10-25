Talent Institute Returns in 2022

The Radio Advertising Bureau has announced dates of the return of the National Radio Talent System’s Institutes. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the national system will return to college campuses for the 10-day broadcasting curriculum. Up first, Boone, NC.

The first will be the Kellar Radio Talent Institute on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC June 6- June 15, 2022. Then the following month, the Confer Radio Talent Institute will be held on the campus of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in Bloomsburg, PA July 11- July 20, 2022. More dates and locations will be announced soon.

College students, recent graduates and radio part-timers and interns are invited to apply to be accepted into the intensive 10-day Institutes. Sessions will include almost every aspect of radio including on-air, programming, sales, production, writing, news, sports, promotions, videography, podcasting, social media, engineering and management. Each student will also participate in RAB’s Professional Development training and takes the exam to earn their Radio Marketing Professional Certification.

“An essential part of RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said RAB’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Erica Farber, “The National Radio Talent System helps us develop and nurture the next generation of broadcaster and we are delighted to bring back as many of the institutes as we can in 2022.”

“The need for an in-person program equipping college students with a state-of-the-art career development curriculum is needed more than ever,” said Dan Vallie, National Radio Talent System’s founder and consultant. “The Radio Talent Institute really is the best thing a student can do to learn and connect to the broadcast industry and to have the industry connect with them, in such a short period of time.”

RAB has formed a Talent Radio Institute Alumni Advisory Council made up of past graduates who are currently working in radio broadcasting to help shape future programming and help the organization continue to develop a talent development network focused on helping broadcasters recruit the next generation of broadcasters.

RAB is also planning for a virtual programming component scheduled to take place in early 2022 open to students, interns and past institute graduates. Speakers and content will be announced soon. Additional information on the curriculum and application process, can be found at www.nationalradiotalentsystem.com.