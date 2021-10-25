Bulls Sign Extension With Audacy Chicago

Audacy and the Chicago Bulls have announced a multi-year contract extension. As part of the agreement, 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) will continue to be the flagship station of the Bulls.

“For years, 670 The Score has been the home for Bulls basketball, and we’re delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with the Reinsdorf family and the Bulls organization,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago. “As the voice of Chicago sports fans, we look forward to many more years of giving our listeners premier year-round coverage of the team, both on and off the court.”

“In what is already an exciting time for Bulls fans, we are happy to announce the extension of our partnership with The Score,” said Michael Reinsdorf, President and Chief Operating Officer, Chicago Bulls. “Over the years, we have had a great relationship and we look forward to building on that for our organization and fan base.”

670 The Score’s gameday broadcast will feature play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky and color analyst Bill Wennington. In addition to game broadcasts, 670 The Score will also air a 15-minute pregame show hosted by Swirsky, as well as a 30-minute postgame show featuring a rotation of hosts.