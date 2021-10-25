Smith Takes Middays in Richmond

Audacy has added Candice Smith as midday host on 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM) in Richmond. Smith, a Virginia native, also works for the NBC-TV affiliate in town, which she will continue to do. She is also a three-time Emmy Award winner.

“I’m delighted to welcome Candice and her wonderful talent to 106.5 The Beat,” said Bennett Zier, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Richmond. “Her personality, talent and ties to RVA make her the perfect addition to The Beat’s already powerful programming lineup.”

“I’m looking forward to joining Audacy,” said Smith. “I love Richmond and I’m looking forward to growing my career with such a great team.”