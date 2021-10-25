Former Sun Broadcast Group executive Ed Moloney joins Skyview Networks as Director of Affiliate Syndication and Sales. At Sun Moloney was Affiliate Content Manager.

“Ed brings a sterling reputation, deep knowledge and specialized skills in syndication and affiliate sales to our already established team,” said Steve Jones, President and COO of Skyview Networks. “His involvement in our growing talent portfolio will benefit existing and prospective clients and provide our affiliation managers strategic direction to achieve network growth goals.”

Moloney has also worked at Entertainment Radio Networks and as National Program Director at Westwood One and JackFM.

“Over the past few years, I couldn’t help but notice the tremendous growth of Skyview Networks and its innovative leadership team that consistently operates ahead of developing industry trends,” commented Moloney. “I knew right away this was a great opportunity to contribute my skills and expertise to further bolster a winning team.”