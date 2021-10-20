WRIF PD Honored

Jade Springart, Program Director at Beasley Detroit’s WRIF-FM, is the recipient of the One to Watch award. The Museum of Broadcast Communications Radio Hall of Fame created the award in 2018 to honor Hall of Famer Art Laboe.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this award and by the committee at the Radio Hall of Fame,” said Springart. “I’m so proud to work for a company that is supportive of local radio and creativity.”

“I could not be prouder of Jade in receiving this coveted honor,” said Caroline Beasley, CEO. “She is a trailblazer in her own right in leading one of America’s legendary rock stations, WRIF, in the Motor City. Jade is what our ‘Beasley Best’ philosophy is all about!”