Rhett Butler has put together a “best of” show package for syndication. ‘RetroRock Rewind’ is a mix of classic rock and metal songs.

Along with this new endeavor Butler produces the syndicated ‘Grunge Garage with Bob Stei.’

“The man is a one man do it all machine,” said Stei. “We teamed up a year ago and he has helped the Grunge Garage grow rapidly. From production, to consulting to graphic design and beyond, Rhett is the dream member of any team!”