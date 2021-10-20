Kovacik Promoted By Townsquare

Townsquare Media Victoria, TX has named Jim Kovacik Director of Content of the Company’s Victoria stations. He replaces Wes Adams who has moved to the same position at the company’s Grand Junction, CO stations.

“Jim is an energetic, multi-talented, forward-thinking pro. I had the pleasure of working with him in Houston and know firsthand about the impact he can have.” said Mason Benitez, Market President. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Jim to build on our success in Southeast Texas.”

“I feel very lucky to be joining Townsquare Media’s local team in Victoria,” said Kovacik. “I love Townsquare’s focus on serving the community with compelling, informative radio and digital content.”

The Victoria cluster includes: Country KIXS-FM, Top 40 KQVT-FM, Classic Rock KLUB-FM, and Jack FM KTXN-FM.