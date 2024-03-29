Norsan Media Moves In To Buy Audacy’s SC Divestiture

After losing its grandfathered status in the Greenville-Spartanburg market as a result of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and restructuring, Audacy appears to have a buyer for Magic 106.3 (WSPA). Norsan Media is making the $700,000 deal, per documents filed with the FCC.

Currently, Audacy operates seven stations in this market, including five FMs, surpassing the legal limit by one. This decision follows Audacy’s acquisition of the station in 1999 from Sinclair Broadcast Group as part of Entercom’s purchase of 41 stations.

Norsan Media, founded by Norberto Sanchez, is recognized for its Hispanic-focused broadcast media properties throughout the Southeast and is set to expand its presence in the Greenville-Spartanburg market with this acquisition. Norsan already operates WOLI-AM 910 and its FM translator in the region.

WSPA’s future programming under Norsan remains speculative, but it could bring Norsan’s “Latina” Spanish Contemporary format to Upstate South Carolina.

A Time Brokerage Agreement will enable Norsan to take control of WSPA prior to the deal’s finalization, with a 10% deposit managed by Putbrese, Hunsacker & Trent acting as the escrow agent. This move comes shortly after Audacy placed the station into a divestiture trust with Kalil & Co.