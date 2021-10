Longtime WGN news reporter Bob Kessler will be anchoring the midday news Tuesdays-Fridays. Kessler joined WGN Radio in 1994.

“Bob’s been an integral part of the WGN family for decades. He’s a great newsman and capably leads the anchor desk,” said Ryan Burrow, News Director. “A true teammate, he brings a positive energy and personality to the newsroom. I’m glad we’re able to expand his role on the news team.”