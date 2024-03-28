(By Chris Stonick) In a romcom, being in the friend zone is a bad thing. In sales, being in the friend zone is the best. Great salespeople form an exceptional rapport with their clients: strong and unbreakable. Sometimes friends fight, but that’s ok. If you’re truly friends, you’ll have honest conversations. And honest conversations make lasting relationships. And they can get you through thick and thin.

Example: we had a medical client in Alaska. They went from being tied for our being our top billing client ever… to spending seven and a half times that amount. They ended up from $7,000 a month to an incredible $56,000 a month! This is not a typo. And that’s not even my favorite part of the story.

The best part? The rep formed such a tight bond with the client, they would not even talk with the other two groups – and we were the #3 radio group in the market at the time. It drove the other radio groups crazy. WE LOVED IT!

