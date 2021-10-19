Yield Management Webinar

Marketron will host a webinar that explains to broadcast sales professionals how they can leverage the power of yield management. ‘Yield Management in Broadcast Sales: Why It’s a Powerful Tool’ will be presented November 3 by Adam Lang, founder and CEO of Relativity Consulting Pty. Ltd.

“Because commercial inventory is a fixed and time-limited resource, it is vital to sell as much as possible at the best rate possible,” said Todd Kalman, SVP Sales, Marketron. “Yield management simplifies this task, making it easy for sales managers to price inventory dynamically based on demand. It’s a must in today’s competitive advertising marketplace.”

