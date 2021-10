The next free webinar from Benztown and P1 Media group will look at ‘Why Vulnerable Personalities Win.’ Urban programming specialist Elroy Smith-‘The Coach’, will be the guest.

Smith will take a look at what is a vulnerable personality, why they are successful, and how programmers can turn their personalities into a brand. Smith will also discuss lessons learned from Urban radio.

More information on the October 21st webinar can be found Here.