Cumulus KC Wins Awards

Cumulus Kansas City stations and team won three KC Mix Awards. The awards are presented by Media Mix, a non-profit organization working to connect and support advertising in the KC area.

KCMO-FM Morning Host Kelly Urich was honored with the ‘Above and Beyond Award’. Renee Razook was named AE Of The Year and Donna Baker was recognized as GM Of The Year.

“Cumulus Kansas City is honored to have Kelly in our family. He truly loves Kansas City and leads by example in how to create a treasured community by being involved,” said Donna Baker, Regional VP/MM. “I also want to congratulate the entire KCMO-FM team for delivering record ratings performance. Likewise, we are proud to be the home of the very talented Renee Razook, AE of the Year, and Jared Robb, nominee for SM of the Year.”