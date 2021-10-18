The Takeaway New Host/Managing Editor

Melissa Harris-Perry has been named Host and Managing Editor of The Takeaway. The nationally-syndicated public radio news program airs on more than 300 stations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have someone as passionate, talented, and experienced as Melissa Harris-Perry take the helm at The Takeaway,” said Goli Sheikholeslami, President/CEO, New York Public Radio. “Melissa’s north star has always been the impact of world events on the lives of people, often those whose stories have been left out of the media. She is the perfect host a show dedicated to voices and perspectives often overlooked in broadcast media.”

“WNYC is an extraordinary institution that produces journalism of unparalleled breadth, diversity, integrity and impact,” said Harris-Perry. “Hosting The Takeaway is an astonishing and humbling opportunity.”