‘Country Countdown USA’ host Lon Helton has been named “Broadcast Personality of the Year” Award for a Weekly National Show by the Country Music Association. The award will be presented at the 55th Annual CMA Awards Show, November 10, in Nashville.

Helton has been named CMA “National Personality of the Year”, ten times. He won the same honor from the Academy of Country Music five times. Helton was inducted into the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame in 2006.