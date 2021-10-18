PD Promotion For Taylor J

Taylor J is the new Program Director for 107.5 KISS FM, Des Moines. She moves up from Assistant PD and will continue her Midday show at the iHeartMedia station.

“It’s an honor to program a CHR station in the Midwest’s fastest-growing metro area,” said Taylor J. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to grow the station at the pace the metro is growing and continue to evolve the relationships I’ve formed with our listeners throughout the past three years.”

“She’s a dedicated hard worker who has a true passion for radio and the listeners she connects with every day on 107.5 KISS FM,” said Jeff Cage, SVP Programming. “Her stewardship of the station will help continue to grow our ratings and find more ways to connect with and support the Des Moines community.”