Williams Promoted at iHeartRadio

With Darren Davis leaving iHeart soon, Chris Williams is being elevated to the role of General Manager & Chief Product Officer for iHeartRadio. Williams will report directly to Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group.

Byrne said, “Chris has risen through the ranks, starting at the local level in our company’s core radio business as a programmer and air talent, and over the past decade he’s flourished in our digital organization, helping to build iHeartRadio into the multiplatform leader that it is today