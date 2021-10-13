Ramsey Offers Teachers Free Documentary

To help educate the next generation about alternatives to student loans, Ramsey Solutions is offering every teacher in the U.S. free access to the documentary “Borrowed Future: How Student Loans Are Killing the American Dream,” which was produced by Dave Ramsey.

Go to borrowedfuture.com for more information.

“Borrowed Future” premieres today, Oct. 14, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. The film uncovers the dark side of the student loan industry and exposes how it’s built to work against borrowers.

“It’s ironic to me that the dumbest decisions we make as a society are related to education, of all things,” said Dave Ramsey, host of “The Ramsey Show,” CEO of Ramsey Solutions, and executive producer of “Borrowed Future.” “Student loans are not the only way to get a degree. Young people need to know all their options instead of settling for student loans because it’s ‘normal.’ Normal is broke.”

The main subjects of the documentary are college graduates who owe between $9,000 and $1 million in student loans, a debt-free college graduate, and high school students who haven’t yet questioned the norm of student loans—until now. “Borrowed Future” is directed by David DiCicco and features experts such as Seth Godin, Dave Ramsey, Seth Frotman, Kristina Ellis, Dr. John Delony and Anthony ONeal, as well as the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike Rowe.