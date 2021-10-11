SiriusXM Signs Podcast Deal With Audio Up

SiriusXM has entered into a new creative programming and strategic agreement with podcast studio Audio Up. Under the agreement, Audio Up is expected to create new original scripted podcasts for the Satelitte programming provider.

The agreement gives SiriusXM an exclusive “first-look” co-production option for new Audio Up original podcast concepts, with accompanying options for exclusive distribution across SiriusXM properties, as well as exclusive rights to manage and sell advertising inventory and sponsorship in connection with any podcast produced for SiriusXM through its SXM Media combined sales organization.

In addition, Audio Up announced today that it has completed a $12 million Series B funding round led by SiriusXM. Andrew Moss, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President, Business Affairs and Programming Operations, has also joined the Board of Directors of Audio Up.

Audio Up was launched in 2020 by Jared Gutstadt, creator of the Jingle Punks creative music agency.

