Anita Hill Speaks

Professor Anita Hill and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford talk about her 1991 testimony in the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The four-part podcast examines the impact 30 years later on everything from politics to journalism to race.

The series also features interviews with witnesses, journalists, legal experts, and real women whose lives were changed by the hearings. Kerry Washington, actress, activist and producer; is also interviewed for the series. Washington immersed herself in the hearings in preparation for a film role portraying Professor Hill.