According to Podtrac, for the month of September, iHeartRadio carried 620 shows (30 more than August), pulled in a unique U.S. monthly audience of 30 million (2.4 million less than August) and 281.8 million global streams (29.4 million more than August). Here are Podtrac’s top 20 networks for September.

