Sox Staying With WEEI

Audacy and the Boston Red Sox have announced a multiyear contract extension. WEEI-FM will continue to be the Red Sox flagship radio station, as it has since 1995. The length of the new deal and how much Audacy will pay for the rights were not released.

In addition to airing all the games WEEI will continue to air a weekly front office report with as part of “The Greg Hill Show,” featuring a rotation of interviews with Red Sox President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and General Manager Brian O’Halloran. Additionally, afternoon show “Merloni and Fauria” will welcome manager Alex Cora every week.

“Few things embody the city of Boston better than the Red Sox, and we’re delighted to extend our partnership with the team,” said Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Boston. “The team has delivered some of the most memorable moments in baseball over the course of the last two decades and we’re proud to continue giving our audience a front row seat to everything surrounding the team.”

“For the past 26 years, WEEI has been alongside us delivering some of the most memorable moments in Red Sox history on the radio broadcast,” said Sam Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boston Red Sox. “From epic wins to devastating losses, there has been a constancy through the dependable and familiar voice of Joe Castiglione and the entire WEEI broadcast team. We are excited to extend this enduring relationship into a new era of Red Sox baseball.”