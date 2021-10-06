iHeart Helps Raise $50K For Fisher House

HOT 99.5 (WIHT-FM) Washington, DC morning personality, Intern John from raised $50,000 for Fisher House during the “Intern John What’s Next Comedy Tour.” Fisher House has been the exclusive beneficiary for Intern John’s Comedy Tour since he began touring in 2017.

Intern John was joined on stage at The Miracle Theatre by fellow cast members from “Your Morning Show,” iHeartRadio, and What’s Next Tour to present the $50,000 check to David Coker, President of Fisher House, in front of a sold-out crowd. Pictured (L-R), David Coker, Andrew Oday, Dee Ahmed Intern John, Shelby Sos, Erick Villegas, Riley Couture, Andrew Hood and Kyle Cromer.

“Intern John’s What’s Next Comedy Tour” kicked off in Leesburg, Virginia, in June 2021 and has celebrated sell out crowds at every venue, including The Bowie Baysox Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland. The tour concludes its eight city run with two final shows on October 9 at The Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky and on November 5 at the Palladium Theatre in St. Petersburg, Florida.