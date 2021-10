Beasley Media Group has hired Deanna Marie as morning show on WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware. She will co-host with Johnny B starting Monday, October 11.

The New Jersey native most recently worked at 96.5 KLCA in Reno, Nevada, where she began her radio career. “I am so excited to be a part of the Mix Morning Show on WJBR,” said Deanna Marie. “It felt like the right decision from the very beginning and that I’ve known everyone forever- that is a great sign!”