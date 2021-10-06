Stability at CPB

The Board of Directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the organization in charge of the government’s investment in public broadcasting, unanimously re-elected Bruce Ramer as chair and Laura Gore Ross as vice chair. They will serve one-year terms.

“I am honored to be re-elected by my fellow board members, and I deeply appreciate the confidence my fellow board members have placed in me,” Ramer said. “I am so proud of the great work of our public media stations, which are the trusted connectors uniting America’s communities. More than ever, our nation needs public media’s fact-based journalism and quality educational content to encourage civil discourse and dialogue.”

Ross said, “In these difficult times, communities need public media for content and information they can trust. I want to thank my fellow board members for their dedicated service to this board and to public media.”