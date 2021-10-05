Defining Music Scenes

Breaking Waves is a podcast series that centers around stories and anecdotes revisited by bands, radio talent, stations and friends who watched, lived and defined a particular music scene or movement. Audacy is producing the series in partnership with Osiris Media.

The season will launch October 12 with Breaking Waves: Seattle. The 30th anniversary of the birth of the Seattle Grunge scene will include a look at the bands that started it all: Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.

“This music was such a defining genre in the history book of American culture and set the stage for so many bands that followed. We’re thrilled to bring the genuine storytelling from the people who created and lived the scene – from its start in the 80’s into the groundbreaking 90’s, to now,” said Dave Richards, Senior Vice President, Programming, Audacy.