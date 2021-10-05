Tesh Explores Power Of Healing

Multifaceted entertainer, pianist John Tesh is getting ready for a live streaming concert after battling back through cancer and addiction. ‘Inspiration, Motivation & Music’ is set for October 9.

During the pandemic, Tesh tells People Magazine, that he woke up a year ago with pain in both of his legs. The 69 year old Tesh said scans showed he had two tumors; this five years after being diagnosed with a rare form of prostate cancer.

In the interview Tesh said the doctors gave him the “…get your affairs in order speech,” saying he had 18 months to live. He admits he started drinking heavily along with taking painkillers.

You can read the Full Article Here, where Tesh credits his wife of 30 years, Connie Selleca, with helping him find his way.