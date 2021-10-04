WBZ Teams With FEMA For New Studio

FEMA and iHeartMedia Boston, will host the unveiling of an all-hazards upgrade to the “Primary Entry Point” facility at WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Boston on Friday, October 15th. The facility is one of 77 across the country that serve as a National Public Warning System Primary Entry Point station, participating with FEMA to provide emergency alert and warning information to the public before, during and after incidents and disasters.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 is the 13th station in the country to work with FEMA to complete the all-hazards upgrade, which includes increased sheltering capabilities, expanded broadcast capacity, and sustainable power generation for all types of hazardous events.

Speakers during the event will include:

Antwane Johnson, Director, Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, FEMA

James (Nick) Russo, Federal Coordinating Officer, FEMA

Manny Centeno, IPAWS Program Manager, FEMA

U.S. Senator Edward Markey

State Senator Patrick O’Connor

State Representative Joan Meschino

Hull Board of Selectmen Chairwoman, Jennifer Constable

Alan Chartrand, Boston Market President, iHeartMedia

Jeff Littlejohn, Executive VP Engineering & Systems Integration, iHeartMedia

Dan Rea, On-air host, WBZ NewsRadio 1030