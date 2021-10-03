Shomby, Paulus Launch New Consultancy

Radio vets John Shomby and Dave Paulus have teamed up for ‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’. The pair is counting on their combined 70 years experience to aid radio groups of all sizes.

“Emerging out of the COVID economy, we believe that this is an opportunity to create legendary cultures within organizations,” said Paulus. “Dave and I have seen it, experienced it and we created Radio’s Fresh Eyes to help stations across every department and touch every employee.”

“There’s never been more employment options for industry talent to consider,” said Shomby. “Over the past 18 months, our industry has become a very different workplace and the most difficult challenge facing station groups has been growing the culture within while growing revenue numbers.”

‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’ is based in Hampton Roads, Virginia.