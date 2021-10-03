Bitcoin To Sponsor Hockey Show

Bitcoin of America has announced it will be the sponsor of the Chicago Blackhawks Radio Post-Game Show. The Bitcoin ATM operator is taking major steps to incorporate cryptocurrency into sports and looking for new audiences.

Bitcoin of America will be featured around the United Center and active on the post-game show. Their ads can be found in the Chicago Blackhawks program, the WGN Radio website, and circling around the United Center on the LED strip.

Bitcoin of America announced in August of this year that they planned to work with WGN Radio to help integrate cryptocurrency into daily life. WGN Radio even added a daily cryptocurrency market update sponsored by Bitcoin of America. Sonny Meraban, and Director of Marketing, Jenna Polinsky, went on air to discuss the basics of cryptocurrency and how to use a Bitcoin ATM.

Bitcoin of America launched in 2015. They currently have 1200+ locations across 31 US states. To date, they have 30 plus Bitcoin ATMs in Chicago and are continuing to expand. Their Bitcoin ATMs can be found in convenience stores, gas stations, liquor stores, and most 24-hour locations. Bitcoin of America even offers a host program for businesses to earn extra income. They are hoping to catch the attention of much larger facilities. Bitcoin of America is eager to place their first Bitcoin ATM into a sports stadium.