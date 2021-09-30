PodcastOne Announces Contest Winner

Knock Knock, hosted by Jason B. Jones, has been selected as the first-ever winner of Self Made Podcast Edition, PodcastOne’s audio competition to find the next big podcasting star. Jones was awarded a PodcastOne podcasting contract and a prize package worth over $100,000 including promotion across PodcastOne’s network.

The true crime podcast, Knock Knock featuries real stories of families and communities that have lived through the horror of an unsolved murder.

Season 1 tells the story of host Jones’ own step-grandmother, Betty Jones, who was murdered alongside her friend, Kathryn Crigler who were both brutally attacked on Labor Day in 1990 after answering a knock on the door at Crigler’s Starkville, Miss., home. Mrs. Jones, who opened the door, was stabbed immediately and died. Crigler, who was in a wheelchair, was in the rear of the home. The killer walked back to Crigler’s room, raped her, strangled her and left her for dead. Crigler was able to crawl to a phone and call for help. She died two months later. The case, which received national attention for its brutality remained unsolved for three decades, prompted Jones, who was 10 at the time of the crimes, to spotlight the case in Knock Knock.

“We had an overwhelming response to the competition and the content for the submissions ranged from true crime and sports to pop culture and gossip. The quality and excitement around the Self Made Podcast competition exemplifies that independent podcasting is thriving. We are thrilled to be able to offer up an opportunity to become part of the PodcastOne network and plan to continue enabling up and coming podcasters to succeed through our LaunchpadOne platform. A very special thank you to our judges who took the time to listen to each podcast and tell us what they think. We can’t wait for Self Made Podcast 2nd Edition,” said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne.