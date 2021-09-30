Apple Releases List of Top Subscription Channels

It’s been three months since Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels launched. On Thursday Apple released the top ten lists for subscriptions and free channels. These lists come from Apple data accumulated between June 15 and September 15.
Top Subscriptions
- Wondery+from Wondery
2. Luminary from Luminary
3. Sword and Scale +PLUS Light from Incongruity
4. TenderfootPlus+ from Tenderfoot TV
5. PushNik from Pushkin Industries
6. QCODE+ from QCODE
7. Imperative Premium Series from Imperative Entertainment
8. Podimo Deutschland from Podimo
9. U Up? from Betches Media
10. The Handoff from CNN
Top Free Channels
- The New York Times
2. audiochuck
3. iHeartPodcast Network
4. Barstool Sports
5. Dateline NBC
6. ABC News
7. TED Audio Collective
8. ESPN
9. Crooked Media
10. Ramble
The top subscriptions are ranked in order of total subscribed listeners worldwide over the past three months and includes both channels and individual shows. Apple Podcasts measures listeners as the number of unique devices that have played more than 0 seconds of an episode.
The top free channels are ranked in order of total listeners worldwide over the past three months for shows united under each channel and does not include any fully paid or “freemium” channels (those with a mix of free and paid content).