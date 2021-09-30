Apple Releases List of Top Subscription Channels

It’s been three months since Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels launched. On Thursday Apple released the top ten lists for subscriptions and free channels. These lists come from Apple data accumulated between June 15 and September 15.

Top Subscriptions

Top Free Channels

The top subscriptions are ranked in order of total subscribed listeners worldwide over the past three months and includes both channels and individual shows. Apple Podcasts measures listeners as the number of unique devices that have played more than 0 seconds of an episode.

The top free channels are ranked in order of total listeners worldwide over the past three months for shows united under each channel and does not include any fully paid or “freemium” channels (those with a mix of free and paid content).