‘Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant’ is an eight episode look at the hidden worlds and adventures of wildlife conservationists. The host is a wildlife ecologist who specializes in uncovering how human activity influences carnivore behavior and ecology.

The weekly episodes follow Dr. Wynn-Grant’s sound-rich journeys to conduct fieldwork – critical scientific research – and what it takes to find and save some of the world’s most intriguing and endangered creatures.