Promotion For Lisa DiMartini

Lisa DiMartini has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia’s 4-station cluster in Allentown. DiMartini moves up from Senior Account Executive.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to lead the Allentown team and focus on growing revenue, increasing market share, and increasing team collaboration,” said DiMartini . “Thank you, iHeartMedia, for this amazing opportunity.”

“I could not be more thrilled to have Lisa as a partner in maximizing the untapped potential we see in Allentown and the surrounding areas,” said Brit Goldstein, Area President. “Lisa is incredibly focused and driven, and will thrive in this role.”