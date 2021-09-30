88Nine Milwaukee Adds Hosts

88Nine Radio (WYMS-FM), has added four new weekend hosts to the lineup. The non-commercial station is owned and operated by Milwaukee Public Schools.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, Chris Alexander (top-L), Element Everest-Blanks (top-R), Anthony Foster (btm-L) and Doris Wessels (btm-R) will each host weekend on-air shifts.

“We are incredibly excited to bring these four unique voices to our airwaves,” said Dori Zori, PD. “Each new DJ adds another layer of musical perspective to our programming team that will that will enrich the music we share with Milwaukee.”