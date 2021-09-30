FSR Pods On iHeart

Three Fox Sports Radio podcasts have been added to the iHeartPodcast Network. ‘Wrighster or Wrong’, ‘Pac-12 Apostles’ and ‘KJ Live’ have joined the network.

‘Wrighster or Wrong’ and ‘Pac-12 Apostles’ are hosted by six-year NFL veteran George Wrighster and produced by his UnafraidShow.com. Wrighster and FSR personality Doug Gottlieb have partnered to bring ‘KJ Live’, hosted by former NBA player, Kris Johnson, to the iHeartPodcast Network.

“I’m extremely excited and blessed to be joining the iHeartPodcast Network,” said Wrighster. “Our family of podcasts will add fearless, quality content and entertainment for the listeners. Buckle up. The ride will be fun.”

“Partnering with Doug Gottlieb and George Wrighster gives me the opportunity to expand my audience through the iHeartPodcast Network,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to introduce new voices in both sports and entertainment to the platform.”