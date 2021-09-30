Syndicated Schnitt Marks Milestone

Todd Schnitt took his Tampa based talk show into syndication 20 years ago. Compass Media secured the national rights to the show in 2010 that is heard in more than 20 markets.

“It’s been a very eventful 20-year ride and never a dull moment. I am proud of my team and feel we’re doing our most compelling programs ever,” said Schnitt. “I am grateful for my special relationship with the Compass team.”

“Climbing the mountain is hard. Staying on top is truly an awesome accomplishment,” said Peter Kosann, CEO/Founder Compass Media Networks. “Kudos to Todd and his team. We look forward to a great future together. Congratulations Todd.”

Beasley Media Group’s Money Talk 1010 AM is Schnitt’s homebase.