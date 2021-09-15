CPB Awards $1.3 Million To Help Roll-out Format

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded the grants to three public radio stations to implement the Urban Alternative format to connect with young, multicultural audiences.

The grants to Radio Milwaukee, WJSU (Jackson, MS), and Minnesota Public Radio will support transitions to locally customized formats using local and national Hip Hop and R&B.

CPB support for research and development in 2015 enabled Chicago Public Media to transform its Vocalo online music service into Chicago’s Urban Alternative. With CPB support, the Urban Alternative format has been adopted by Rocky Mountain Public Media’s THE DROP in Denver, KTSU/The Vibe in Houston and WNSB/Blazin’ Hot 91 in Norfolk, VA.

“The Urban Alternative format has been built by and for a new generation of public radio listeners — a younger, multicultural community that is creating its own public media sound,” said Kathy Merritt, CPB Senior Vice President of Radio, Journalism and CSG Services. “CPB is proud to support the expansion of this format, in which the stations are meeting the music and information needs of young, diverse audiences as trusted partners.”

Under the two-year grants: