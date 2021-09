Xperi HD Radio™ technology, has expanded into the motorbike category. HD Radio receivers are currently available on the digital dash display of the new 2022 BMW R 18 Transcontinental.

“We are proud that the R 18 Transcontinental marks the first motorbike to offer HD Radio technology,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP/GM, Connected Car. “We are so pleased to continue to partner with BMW, and other OEMs worldwide, as we broaden the reach of HD Radio.”