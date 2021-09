Privacy protecting search engine DuckDuckGo took over the top spot on the Media Monitors radio chart last week. The Duck hopped from second to first by airing over 50,000 commercials on radio stations across the country. Here are the top 5.

Here are the numbers: DuckDuckGo (50,413), Indeed (49,275), Progressive (44,612), AutoZone (36,133) and NHTSA (33,386).