Brad Smith, the Founder/CEO of Simplecast, is the new Head of Podcast Products for SiriusXM. Simplecast was acquired by SiriusXM in 2020.

In the newly-created role, Smith and his team will be responsible for SiriusXM’s podcast product strategy across all of its owned platforms – including SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher — for both creators and listeners.