Cobra Kai Stars Host Podcast

iHeartMedia’s new My Cultura podcast network has added ‘Lone Lobos’. The network is focused on Latinx voices and creators sharing the Latinx experience.

The program will be hosted by Cobra Kai series stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand. The original podcast series is a talk show format series centered on the two budding stars discussing all things pop culture and featuring the occasional guest.

“Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it’s important to our partners at iHeartMedia,” said Maridueña and Bertrand. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.”

The show will debut September 21