ABC Audio Promotes Dennis

Derricke Dennis has been promoted to staff correspondent at ABC Audio. He joined the network in 2019.

In making the announcement Scott Goldberg, ABC Audio Director of News Programming said, “Derricke first stepped into our newsroom in the fall of 2019, full of enthusiasm and with an offer we couldn’t refuse: ‘I’d like to work overnight shifts, if you have any.’ It didn’t take long for Derricke to become a fixture on ABC News Radio, working a full schedule for the last two years as a freelancer, and anchoring our flagship I-NET newscast with a distinctive style – simultaneously deep but laid-back, thorough yet conversational.”

In this new role, Dennis will report for all ABC Audio platforms, he’ll continue to anchor newscasts as well as coverage of breaking news and special events.